ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 436,900 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159,234 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 6.5 %

CLRB opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.67. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

