ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alvotech by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alvotech in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alvotech by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter.

Alvotech Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALVO opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.05. Alvotech has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Alvotech ( NASDAQ:ALVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $153.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

