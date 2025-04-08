ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,789 Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 245.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,789 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 46.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,907.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OVID shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OVID stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.