Prudential PLC Buys 24,224 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3,255.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $7,069,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $102.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

