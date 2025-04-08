Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $157.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

