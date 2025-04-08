Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Increased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Republic Services by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.9 %

RSG opened at $230.99 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.