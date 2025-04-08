Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $174,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $423.69 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $268.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.39.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

