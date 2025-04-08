Rathbones Group PLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 231.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 91,411 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 707,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118,234 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shell from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

SHEL opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

