Rathbones Group PLC Has $13.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.