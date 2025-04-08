Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 607 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.