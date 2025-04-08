Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.18 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day moving average is $212.59.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $247,131.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,280.60. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

