Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

