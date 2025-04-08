Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) traded down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.28. 215,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 61,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allbirds from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
Allbirds Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allbirds by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
