Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Down 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) traded down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.28. 215,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 61,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allbirds from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allbirds by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

