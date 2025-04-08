NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 121,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 204,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 128.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoVolta

About NeoVolta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOV. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoVolta in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoVolta by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoVolta during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NeoVolta by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

