NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 121,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 204,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
NeoVolta Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.
NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 128.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoVolta
About NeoVolta
NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NeoVolta
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.