Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.52. Approximately 764,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 558,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07.

In other Vizsla Silver news, Senior Officer Jesus Velador-Beltran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.20, for a total value of C$320,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Pettingell sold 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$72,210.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

