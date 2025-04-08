Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $47,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $422.15 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.