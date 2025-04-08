Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases New Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.64. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

