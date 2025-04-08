Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,197,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $2,772,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $54,665,000 after buying an additional 371,078 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,667,691 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after buying an additional 125,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. Melius started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.