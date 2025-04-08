Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $296,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $495,086,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $115,133,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,837,000 after acquiring an additional 387,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,160,000 after acquiring an additional 317,048 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $197.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
