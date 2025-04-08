Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $361,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $73,572,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,882,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,096 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,144,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 879,387 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price target on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

