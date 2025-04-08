IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,540 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $49,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $152.72 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

