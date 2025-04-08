50,066 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,033 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $4,769,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 241,755 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

MODG stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MODG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

