Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $41,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,088,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,828 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 380,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 340,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 313,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 246,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.