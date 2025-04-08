Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $55,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,351.41.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,244.68 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,748.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4,761.84. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

