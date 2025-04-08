Cerity Partners LLC Sells 39,109 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,124,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $62,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 356,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of SWAN opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

