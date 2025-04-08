Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $244.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

