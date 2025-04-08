Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $84,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $463.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.