Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,999,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,313 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Primerica worth $814,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Primerica by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Primerica Stock Down 1.2 %

PRI stock opened at $245.35 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.65.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

