Fmr LLC Has $908.99 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 89,497.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,649,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,627,616 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.52% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $908,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

FBCG stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

