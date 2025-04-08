Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE IQI opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.