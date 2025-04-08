Aristides Capital LLC Invests $151,000 in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital set a $4.20 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

SB stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

