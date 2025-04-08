Aristides Capital LLC Takes $184,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $22,642,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,558 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,248.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,813,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
STNE opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05.
A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
