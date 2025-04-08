Aristides Capital LLC Takes $184,000 Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $22,642,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,972,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,558 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3,248.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,813,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,190,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,580,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on StoneCo

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.