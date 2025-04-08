Aristides Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 155.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTSH opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $262.59 million, a P/E ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

