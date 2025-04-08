Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stoneridge by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Stoneridge Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of SRI stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $18.40.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Stoneridge Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stoneridge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.