Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stoneridge by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Stoneridge Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SRI stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.