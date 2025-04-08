64,300 Shares in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,126 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,479.36. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,268 shares of company stock valued at $72,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

