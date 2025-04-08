Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,664,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953,547 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $416,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. United Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 3.6 %

ED opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

