16,000 Shares in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Bought by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELDN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 33,569 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELDN opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

