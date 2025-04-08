Legal & General Group Plc Has $549.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,990,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 620,142 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $549,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,151,000 after buying an additional 501,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,878,000 after acquiring an additional 101,737 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $867,785,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,927,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,323,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $314.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.10. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.