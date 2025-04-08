Invesco Ltd. Buys 450,031 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $695,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,455,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.88 and a one year high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

