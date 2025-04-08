Invesco Ltd. Has $840.63 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,020,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,101,735 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $840,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 600,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 285,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $453,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,439.20. The trade was a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

VZ stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

