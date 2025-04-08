Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $46,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,230,014,000 after buying an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,541,282,000 after acquiring an additional 234,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $694,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,134 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,497 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $108.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

