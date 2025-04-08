Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 208 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,080.46.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,708.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,820.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,987.98. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

