Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 134.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $41,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,708.89 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,820.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,987.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,080.46.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

