Huntington National Bank Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 72,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 193,497 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.71 and its 200 day moving average is $180.17. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.