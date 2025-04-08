Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New $465,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

