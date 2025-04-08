Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 456,902 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,902 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $27,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in REV Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 39.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in REV Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 308,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in REV Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

REVG stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,436.82. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

