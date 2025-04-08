Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for CRL Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $128.03 and a 52 week high of $258.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.06.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,752,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $56,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $42,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

