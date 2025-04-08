Waterloo Capital L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 4.3 %

Vistra stock opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.23.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

