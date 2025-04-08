Waterloo Capital L.P. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

