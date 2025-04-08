Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 297,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.75 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

